Beatpatrol Flopped: Hundreds Want Their Money Back

Although Yousuke Yukimatsu performed as the first artist, along with the headliners of the first day—Charlotte de Witte and Timmy Trumpet—several other artists were unable to take the stage due to the late hour. The first cancellations also began to emerge for the second day of the festival on Saturday. The affected artists cited as the reason that they had received neither feedback nor confirmation from the organizers, nor had their travel arrangements been organized.