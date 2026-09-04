Engine and Race Distance
Unanimous! Formula 1 Revolution Set for 2027
Formula 1 drivers will likely reach the finish line faster next season. Following a unanimous decision by the teams, all races in 2027 are to be shortened by a few laps each. The reason for this is the new engine regulations and the resulting increase in fuel consumption by the cars. Because the teams voted against larger fuel tanks and chassis modifications, reports from several industry websites indicate that shortening the race distances is the only remaining option.
Under the current regulations, Grand Prix races on nearly all circuits must currently cover at least 305 kilometers. Next season, that distance is set to be reduced to 290 kilometers. Depending on the circuit, this will mean two or three fewer laps. Only the Monaco City Grand Prix will likely retain its distance of 78 laps and 260 kilometers.
Electric Power Share to Be Reduced
Following heated debates over the engine regulations introduced this year, Formula 1 is slightly reducing the electric power share, which currently accounts for half of the drive system. As a result, the internal combustion engine will play a greater role again, and drivers will be less challenged as battery managers. However, more fuel will also be required. The idea of shortening only the race distances expected to have the highest fuel consumption was rejected by the teams. Now, the overall reduction must still be approved by the Formula 1 Commission and the World Motor Sport Council.
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