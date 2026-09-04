Unanimous! Formula 1 Revolution Set for 2027

Electric Power Share to Be Reduced

Following heated debates over the engine regulations introduced this year, Formula 1 is slightly reducing the electric power share, which currently accounts for half of the drive system. As a result, the internal combustion engine will play a greater role again, and drivers will be less challenged as battery managers. However, more fuel will also be required. The idea of shortening only the race distances expected to have the highest fuel consumption was rejected by the teams. Now, the overall reduction must still be approved by the Formula 1 Commission and the World Motor Sport Council.