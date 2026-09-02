Kühbauer: Kalajdzic? “The key is always…”

Silberberger says key players must step up

His former club, WAC, is far from that. The Lavanttal team hasn’t won in four straight matches; in the most recent two, they weakened themselves with red cards for their key players Nicolas Wimmer (in the 0–0 draw against GAK) and Raffael Behounek. “Now we just have to come to terms with the situation. It’s not pleasant because, after a great start, we’ve gotten ourselves into this mess,” said coach Thomas Silberberger. His team will play an away Cup match in Parndorf on Sunday. Silberberger: “We need a lot more energy, and it has to come from our key players.”