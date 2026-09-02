“Party Colleagues” Want to Oust Babler and Stocker

Now Gerhard Zeiler is positioning himself once again. Austria’s most successful media executive (ORF, RTL, Warner) has made it clear to confidants that he is ready to take over the SPÖ. The 70-year-old is currently touring the federal states and gauging the mood among leading party members. One thing is clear: Zeiler will only run if he is granted a kind of “carte blanche” within the party, as Sebastian Kurz was in the past. And: This won’t happen overnight.