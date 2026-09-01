Arrest
Crook (29) Tried to Steal a Teen’s E-Scooter
The case involves robbery—and an e-scooter as the stolen property. A 29-year-old man with a criminal record and a history of unstable behavior is suspected of attempting to steal a 16-year-old’s scooter early Tuesday morning in Neuhofen an der Krems (Upper Austria). The teenager managed to escape, and the suspect, who has a criminal record, was arrested.
A 29-year-old man is alleged to have attempted to steal the e-scooter from a 16-year-old from the Perg district on Tuesday at 8 a.m. on Bahnhofstraße in Neuhofen an der Krems. According to the victim, the suspect was carrying a knife in his pants pocket. Since the 16-year-old continued to hold onto his e-scooter, the 29-year-old grabbed him by the hand to pull him away from the scooter.
The boy turned on his scooter
However, the 16-year-old managed to turn on the e-scooter, break free from the 29-year-old, flee on the e-scooter, and call the police. By the time the patrol car arrived, the perpetrator—who was initially unidentified—was no longer at the scene.
Detailed Description of the Suspect
Based on the victim’s description, police were able to locate the suspect during the search and show the victim a photograph. The victim was able to clearly identify the perpetrator. The suspect was a 29-year-old man with a history of instability who was already known to authorities. On the orders of the Linz District Attorney’s Office, the suspect was transferred to the Linz Correctional Facility.
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