Crook (29) Tried to Steal a Teen’s E-Scooter

A 29-year-old man is alleged to have attempted to steal the e-scooter from a 16-year-old from the Perg district on Tuesday at 8 a.m. on Bahnhofstraße in Neuhofen an der Krems. According to the victim, the suspect was carrying a knife in his pants pocket. Since the 16-year-old continued to hold onto his e-scooter, the 29-year-old grabbed him by the hand to pull him away from the scooter.