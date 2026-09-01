Austria Women’s Team in the Champions League for the First Time!

Austria Unstoppable After the Break

And so it continued in the second half, though the additional goals initially required a bit of help from the opposing goalkeeper. First, Uka, following an assist from Patricia Pfanner, unleashed a curling shot with her right foot that dipped into the top corner. Goalkeeper Sunniva Skoglund got her fingertips to it but couldn’t hold onto the ball because she was standing a little too far in front of the goal. Things got even worse for her in the 66th minute, when the 24-year-old let a back pass roll under her foot into the goal while trying to stop it.