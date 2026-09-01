Bundesliga LIVE Updates
LIVE starting at 7:30 p.m.: Wolfsberger AC vs. LASK
Update on Matchday 4 of Austria’s Bundesliga: Wolfsberger AC hosts defending champion LASK. We’re covering the game live (see below). The score is currently 0–0.
Here’s the LIVE SCORE TRACKER:
Four games, four wins, a 12–1 goal differential—for now, LASK seems unstoppable on its way to successfully defending its title. Today, Coach Dietmar Kühbauer’s squad faces its fifth hurdle with an away match against WAC at the Lavanttal Arena in a rescheduled game. The team aims to further boost its confidence ahead of the start of the Champions League group stage a week later against AEK Athens.
The match in Carinthia will likely serve as a dress rehearsal for that, even though the Linz team will be in action once again on Saturday (3:30 p.m.). There, they’ll face “only” Regionalliga side Deutschlandsberger SC on the road in the second round of the ÖFB Cup, which is why Kühbauer will likely give certain key players a rest and use the match to rotate the lineup. The team is expected to field its strongest lineup against WAC. Samuel Adeniran, who recently underwent facial surgery, is unavailable—and with Sasa Kalajdzic returning to the lineup, another striker is likely out as well. That’s why Christoph Lang is likely to be called upon once again up front; as part of a quartet, he leads the league’s scoring charts and has scored eight goals in seven competitive matches.
Schöpf: “We have to keep scoring points”
“It’s fun right now. We hope to put in similar performances in the coming weeks and continue to play successful soccer,” said LASK midfielder Alessandro Schöpf. For him, as for his coach, this is a match against his former club. Extra motivation is guaranteed. “The league is our day-to-day business, so we have to make sure we keep picking up points,” emphasized the Austrian national team player. This is also because the strong start isn’t enough to take the lead in the standings, as Rapid, tied on points, has a better goal difference at 14-2.
It was also the Hütteldorf side that handed LASK its most recent league defeat on March 22 with a 4–2 home win. That was followed by twelve matches with ten wins and two draws. This season, the Linz team still has its real tests ahead of it. So far, they have defeated GAK (3–0), bottom-of-the-table Austria Vienna (2–0), Ried (4–1), and Altach (3–0). WAC has only defeated Austria Vienna in their season opener; most recently, they drew 0–0 at GAK—their second draw of the season, which felt like a victory given they played with one fewer player for more than 75 minutes.
WAC Aims to “Really Give LASK a Hard Time”
“We’re facing what is currently our most difficult challenge. Everyone knows that LASK is in fantastic form and has rightfully qualified for the Champions League,” said WAC coach Thomas Silberberger. Nevertheless, the team intends to take an aggressive approach to the match and give LASK a real run for their money. He draws confidence from the team’s strong home record, as his squad has been undefeated in ten league games in front of its home crowd since November 8, 2025. “We’re very good in the Lavant Valley, and we want to extend that streak.”
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