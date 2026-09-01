LIVE starting at 7:30 p.m.: Wolfsberger AC vs. LASK

The match in Carinthia will likely serve as a dress rehearsal for that, even though the Linz team will be in action once again on Saturday (3:30 p.m.). There, they’ll face “only” Regionalliga side Deutschlandsberger SC on the road in the second round of the ÖFB Cup, which is why Kühbauer will likely give certain key players a rest and use the match to rotate the lineup. The team is expected to field its strongest lineup against WAC. Samuel Adeniran, who recently underwent facial surgery, is unavailable—and with Sasa Kalajdzic returning to the lineup, another striker is likely out as well. That’s why Christoph Lang is likely to be called upon once again up front; as part of a quartet, he leads the league’s scoring charts and has scored eight goals in seven competitive matches.