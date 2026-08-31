The Devastating Impact of the Summer of 2026, with Temperatures Reaching 41.2 Degrees

This summer was something else—and how! Temperatures repeatedly climbed to dizzying heights, and the 40-degree mark was broken in all three summer months. Rain was also scarce in many places. The bottom line is a summer that shatters every record. As meteorologist Roland Reiter explained on Sunday in his summer summary, the Austria-wide average temperature was 2.6 degrees warmer than the climate average. This makes the summer of 2026 the hottest since records began.