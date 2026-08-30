LASK Hero Is Back
A Sensational Return! Kalajdzic Back in Linz
A perfect week for LASK! After first securing a spot in the Champions League—where they’ll face Real Madrid and Liverpool FC—they went on to defeat Altach 3–0. But that became a side issue. Because championship hero Sasa Kalajdzic stepped off the plane at noon on Sunday and will be returning to Linz!
The 3-0 win over Altach quickly became a side note on Saturday night! The big headline was something else entirely: Sasa Kalajdzic! The striker is returning to Linz.
On Sunday, the club announced the deal was official: The Austrian national team player is transferring from Wolverhampton Wanderers to LASK and has signed a contract through 2029! The English Premier League relegation team has a stake in any potential future sale—according to British media, 50 percent of the transfer fee.
Why he chose LASK
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be back at LASK! Despite our shared successes and everything I’ve experienced in recent years, stability and consistency were the deciding factors for my next move. That’s exactly what I feel at LASK throughout,” Kalajdzic explains his decision. “Another key factor was that Didi Kühbauer—someone who knows me and my history very well, and who has given me plenty of time and, above all, trust to get back into my rhythm and get back into shape—has extended his contract. I really appreciate that. I’m eager to build on that and repay that trust!”
With just a few days left in the transfer window, everything happened very quickly. The legendary championship hero landed at Linz Airport around noon on Sunday and will represent the black-and-white high-flyers on the biggest stage of all—the Champions League—even though he had been given a ceremonial send-off just about two weeks ago.
“My time here in Linz so far has been one of the highlights of my career. The fact that we’re now continuing in the Champions League and can compete at the highest level is the icing on the cake,” Kalajdzic says happily. The 29-year-old had come to Linz on loan last season and became one of the key figures in the historic double victory.
Buric: “He made significant sacrifices”
“Sasa had concrete offers from Serie A and the German Bundesliga on the table. If it had been purely a financial decision, we wouldn’t have stood a chance,” explains sporting director Dino Buric. “He made significant sacrifices and chose the athletic path—for a team he knows, for an environment where he’s regained his former strength, and, not least, for the Champions League. This decision says a lot about Sasa. And it says a lot about where this club stands today.”
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