A Sensational Return! Kalajdzic Back in Linz

Why he chose LASK

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be back at LASK! Despite our shared successes and everything I’ve experienced in recent years, stability and consistency were the deciding factors for my next move. That’s exactly what I feel at LASK throughout,” Kalajdzic explains his decision. “Another key factor was that Didi Kühbauer—someone who knows me and my history very well, and who has given me plenty of time and, above all, trust to get back into my rhythm and get back into shape—has extended his contract. I really appreciate that. I’m eager to build on that and repay that trust!”