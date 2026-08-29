Headscarf Ban: Opponents Organize Boycott Workshops

“You can’t buy your way out of it”

However, the government does not anticipate widespread resistance. At a media event this Monday marking the start of summer school with Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr, three girls voluntarily removed their headscarves, even though the ban does not take effect until September 7. “We live in a constitutional state, and we must all obey the law.” Anyone who deliberately fails to do so can expect fines of up to 800 euros—and not just once. Wiederkehr: “You can’t buy your way out of this either.”