Tips for Teachers, Too
Headscarf Ban: Opponents Organize Boycott Workshops
Boycott, circumvent, delay—ten days before school starts, resistance is mounting against the headscarf ban. On the internet, Muslim influencers are speaking out against the law and the politicians who implemented it.
Opponents of the headscarf ban are sharing legal advice on how to circumvent or delay the law and are even organizing seminars to which not only parents and students are invited, but also teachers.
The headscarf ban is described as “racist, sexist, and unconstitutional.” Teachers are advised, for example, to invoke their freedom of conscience. “Forcing girls to remove their headscarves would lead to an insurmountable conflict of conscience for you as a teacher,” the guide states.
Seminars on the boycott are scheduled for September 3 and 23, including online sessions. A demonstration is planned for October 9. For some time now, the headscarf ban has also been used by forces within the political Islam spectrum to stir up public sentiment. Numerous videos are circulating online.
Integration Minister Claudia Bauer emphasizes that students, parents, and teachers have been informed since the beginning of the year, “and now violations will also be sanctioned.” “Once they reach the age of religious maturity at 14, every girl can decide for herself whether she wants to wear a headscarf or not. Before that, the new law ensures that no girl is forced, under family, religious, or social pressure, into a role that she is not yet able to choose for herself.”
“You can’t buy your way out of it”
However, the government does not anticipate widespread resistance. At a media event this Monday marking the start of summer school with Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr, three girls voluntarily removed their headscarves, even though the ban does not take effect until September 7. “We live in a constitutional state, and we must all obey the law.” Anyone who deliberately fails to do so can expect fines of up to 800 euros—and not just once. Wiederkehr: “You can’t buy your way out of this either.”
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