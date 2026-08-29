Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Christian, um..."

An Awkward Moment Between Stocker and Merz

Nachrichten
29.08.2026 10:09
Christian Stocker is actually no stranger in Berlin...
Christian Stocker is actually no stranger in Berlin...(Bild: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ)
Porträt von krone.at
Von krone.at

Chancellor Christian Stocker recently joined other heads of state in Berlin to rail against the proposed EU budget framework. At a joint press conference, the bloc of so-called net contributors was supposed to demonstrate unity. Too bad the German chancellor stumbled right at the start...

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Friedrich Merz apparently had trouble introducing his guests to the assembled German press. Or rather, one guest. It almost seemed as if he had forgotten Stocker’s last name when he opened the press conference.

Stocker became “Christian”
He still managed to introduce his Danish colleague, Mette Frederiksen, with statesmanlike poise. But when pronouncing the name of Finland’s prime minister, the Christian Democrat stumbled for the first time, and with Stocker, he then had a complete mental blank. When it came to our chancellor, all he could manage was “Christian”—complete with an awkward pause (“Um…”) to think.

The verbatim transcript of Merz’s opening remarks at the press conference:

Merz quickly tried to play down the embarrassing slip-up, referring only to the first names of the heads of state involved from then on. Stocker, on the other hand, did not intervene—and gave no sign that he was bothered. The fact that Stocker later declared that everyone present would speak “with one voice” on the matter rounded out the bizarre incident.

In terms of substance, however, there was really nothing to laugh about. The EU net contributors present had gathered at Merz’s office to coordinate their positions ahead of the critical phase of negotiations for the new EU financial framework for the period from 2028 to 2034. This framework is set to rise to two trillion euros. 

“The net contributors are not the EU’s ATM,” Stocker was quoted as saying. The group that had just gathered in Berlin—expanded to include the Netherlands and Sweden—provides a major portion of the European Union’s total financial resources. “This shows that we are not shirking our responsibility.” However, he added, problems cannot be solved with money alone.

According to journalists present, the Federal Chancellor did manage to make his German counterpart, Merz, smile with a metaphor. “We have to settle the bill with the innkeeper, not just with the guests,” he explained regarding the financial plans from Brussels. Perhaps that will stick in people’s minds...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
29.08.2026 10:09
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf