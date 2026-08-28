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Champions in Top Form

LIVE: Bayern responds immediately to the equalizer

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28.08.2026 05:09
Jubilation among the Bayern players and Konrad Laimer
Jubilation among the Bayern players and Konrad Laimer(Bild: EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI)
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Von krone Sport

Bayern Munich has made a spectacular start to the new German Bundesliga season. The defending champions celebrated a decisive 5-1 (1-0) home victory over VfB Stuttgart on Friday evening. With Austrian national team player Konrad Laimer starting at right back, Bayern—playing in front of the new German national team coach, Jürgen Klopp—extended their record to 15 consecutive opening games without a loss.

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The record champions had some early luck, though. A shot by Stuttgart’s Tiago Tomas hit the top of the crossbar (12th minute). At the other end, Michael Olise curled the ball just wide of the right post (17th minute). Moments later, Munich’s first corner kick resulted in the opening goal. Upamecano headed it in off a perfect cross from Joshua Kimmich (21'). After that, Bayern were repeatedly denied by Stuttgart’s strong goalkeeper, Fabian Bredlow.

The Bayern Express Gained Momentum
After the break, Josha Vagnoman equalized with a spectacular first-time volley (52'). But Bayern quickly shook off the shock; immediately afterward, Olise restored the lead following a textbook through ball from Kimmich (55'). After that, the Munich side really picked up steam. A cross from Alphonso Davies was unfortunately deflected into his own net by Vagnoman (57th minute).

The video referee then disallowed another goal by Olise (63') for offside. Aleksandar Pavlovic (82') and Luis Díaz (90'+2) scored the fourth and fifth goals, respectively, both set up by new signing Ismael Saibari.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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