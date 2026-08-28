LIVE: Bayern responds immediately to the equalizer

The record champions had some early luck, though. A shot by Stuttgart’s Tiago Tomas hit the top of the crossbar (12th minute). At the other end, Michael Olise curled the ball just wide of the right post (17th minute). Moments later, Munich’s first corner kick resulted in the opening goal. Upamecano headed it in off a perfect cross from Joshua Kimmich (21'). After that, Bayern were repeatedly denied by Stuttgart’s strong goalkeeper, Fabian Bredlow.