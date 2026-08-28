A Struggle for Survival
E-Scooter Accident Recalls Fatal Crash
A 30-year-old e-scooter rider from Bad Hall is fighting for his life after a collision with a car. This accident brings to mind a tragedy that occurred almost exactly one year ago, in which a 14-year-old girl died and her friend was left scarred for life.
A 30-year-old e-scooter rider involved in an accident in Bad Hall had to be resuscitated twice before the critically injured man could be airlifted to the University Hospital in Linz on Wednesday, as reported. The man from Bad Hall, who had collided with a car driven by a family from Steyr, was in critical condition in the intensive care unit there on Thursday.
In both cases, no helmets were worn
The accident occurred almost exactly one year to the day after the tragedy in Schlierbach, where two 14-year-old girls crashed their e-scooter into a car. Like the man from Bad Hall, they were not wearing helmets either. The girl who was driving the scooter died, while her friend survived but suffered severe, lasting injuries.
Law amended
“Please wear a helmet,” the father of the deceased Rosa had pleaded at the time, and since then, the law has been amended. As a result, children under the age of twelve are not allowed to ride e-scooters alone. The helmet requirement applies up to age 16, and no “passenger” may be carried. In addition, e-scooters must be equipped with turn signals and a horn.
More Than 1,000 Injuries in Upper Austria Per Year
The number of e-scooter accidents resulting in injuries has literally exploded in recent years due to the growing number of vehicles in use—in Upper Austria, there were more than 1,000 last year. Serious head injuries are common, especially when riders do not wear helmets. And according to an analysis by the Austrian Road Safety Board, the majority of riders do not protect their heads. Barely 20 percent of e-scooter riders wear a helmet. Among those using a rental scooter, the figure is barely one percent. About one in four accidents involves a collision with another road user.
Typical E-Scooter Victim
In well over half of these cases, the “opponent” is a car. The “typical” e-scooter accident victim is male and under 40 years old—just like the man from Bad Hall who is now fighting for his life in the intensive care unit.
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