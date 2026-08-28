E-Scooter Accident Recalls Fatal Crash

More Than 1,000 Injuries in Upper Austria Per Year

The number of e-scooter accidents resulting in injuries has literally exploded in recent years due to the growing number of vehicles in use—in Upper Austria, there were more than 1,000 last year. Serious head injuries are common, especially when riders do not wear helmets. And according to an analysis by the Austrian Road Safety Board, the majority of riders do not protect their heads. Barely 20 percent of e-scooter riders wear a helmet. Among those using a rental scooter, the figure is barely one percent. About one in four accidents involves a collision with another road user.