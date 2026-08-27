Valuable Loot
Art Theft at Vienna’s MAK: Damage Apparently in the Millions
On Thursday afternoon, two unidentified individuals stole an exhibit from the Museum of Applied Arts (MAK) in downtown Vienna. According to information from the “Krone,” the loot is believed to be a piece of jewelry by the renowned artist Van Cleef, which is said to be worth at least several hundred thousand euros.
As confirmed by the State Police Department, the two men are said to have entered the MAK as visitors. According to media reports, they forced their way into the museum with a weapon and smashed a glass display case.
“Like normal visitors”
The two men are believed to have entered the museum around 2:00 p.m. “They behaved like normal visitors,” said Gutt. The crime then took place. According to Gutt, witnesses also observed the perpetrators in the act.
Investigation into robbery underway
As the police reported on Thursday evening, the State Criminal Police Office is currently investigating the incident as a robbery. Forensic analysis and the review of video footage are still underway.
Police are asking for tips
Numerous police officers were on the scene throughout the city center well into the evening as part of the manhunt for the suspects. The Federal Criminal Police Office’s Cultural Property Investigation Unit has also been called in. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the State Criminal Police Office at 01-31310-38200.
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