50th Birthday
Cult Disco Dedicates Anniversary Revival to a Good Cause
The legendary Whiskymühle is making a comeback on October 3 at Aurolzmünster Castle. What’s especially great: Proceeds will go to a good cause. All proceeds will be donated to a victim of a gang rape.
An absolute cult disco in the Innviertel region would have celebrated its 50th anniversary this year: After four turbulent decades, the lights went out for good at the Whiskymühle in 2016. Robert Faller, the managing director at the time, is now planning a revival to mark the anniversary. He has chosen Aurolzmünster Moated Castle as the venue for the big party on October 3.
It will be a mix of nostalgia, party, cult appeal, and a modern event atmosphere.
Robert Faller, Organisator
“It’ll be a mix of nostalgia, partying, cult appeal, and a modern event atmosphere—with music that shaped generations, people who were there back then, and everyone who wants to be part of this story,” promises Faller, who ran the disco from 2011 to 2016. And of course, the iconic “Bambi Bar Special” drink is a must. Faller: “It’s a mixed drink made with Red Bull, red wine, Jägermeister, and a piece of candy.”
Donation to a Rape Victim
The social aspect of the revival is particularly noteworthy. According to Faller, all proceeds will be donated to the “HAPY” association—specifically to a young woman named Mia. She was the victim of a gang rape when she was twelve years old. “But instead of seeing justice served, she had to continue living with the perpetrators in her community. The organization has already organized a trip to Salzburg for her and helped her move. Now it would be great if we could make a vacation possible for her,” says Faller, hoping for a full house at Aurolzmünster Castle during the Revival.
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