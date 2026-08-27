Cult Disco Dedicates Anniversary Revival to a Good Cause

Donation to a Rape Victim

The social aspect of the revival is particularly noteworthy. According to Faller, all proceeds will be donated to the “HAPY” association—specifically to a young woman named Mia. She was the victim of a gang rape when she was twelve years old. “But instead of seeing justice served, she had to continue living with the perpetrators in her community. The organization has already organized a trip to Salzburg for her and helped her move. Now it would be great if we could make a vacation possible for her,” says Faller, hoping for a full house at Aurolzmünster Castle during the Revival.