Multi-year sentences
Voodoo Drug-Dealing Family Now Behind Bars
On Thursday, a family consisting of a father, mother, and son appeared in state court to face charges of large-scale drug trafficking. The trio is alleged to have supplied narcotics to the Linz drug scene from Wiener Straße for years. All three were sentenced to multi-year prison terms.
Drug investigators scored a major victory in Linz in March. The celebration was so great that the police and the district attorney’s office even held a press conference about it. The reason for the celebration was the dismantling of a massive drug ring that had long been supplying narcotics to the provincial capital’s drug scene.
Sub-dealers from Africa
At the center of the case were a 34-year-old man and his parents, aged 60 and 67, both of African descent. For years, they had been distributing drugs in Linz via “runners”—that is, simple couriers from Africa—for which they were sentenced on Thursday at the Linz Regional Court.
Threatened with witchcraft
These couriers would each stay in Europe only briefly before being replaced. Dealers who were caught refused to cooperate with the police: the criminal family had threatened to cast a voodoo spell on them and their families if they spilled the beans.
Five, four, and three years
Ultimately, however, the trap snapped shut in March. Since then, the family trio had been in pretrial detention—until Thursday’s trial. The trial was actually scheduled to last until 4 p.m., but the final, binding sentences had already been handed down by mid-morning: five years for the son, three years for the father, and four years in prison for the mother.
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