Near a gas platform
Romania Shot Down Russian Explosive-Carrying Drone
A maritime drone that had been operating near a gas platform in the Black Sea was shot down by a Romanian fighter jet on Thursday morning. Romanian President Nicușor Dan stated: “I strongly condemn the escalation of such irresponsible incidents on the part of the Russian Federation.”
The incident occurred near the “Neptun Alpha” platform, as Dan explained on Platform X. He congratulated the coast guard for the speed with which it detected the drone in the area. Protecting the workers on the platform and safeguarding critical infrastructure is a “top priority.”
The Romanian president’s post:
After the drone was detected by the Coast Guard, it was neutralized using the fighter jet’s onboard cannon, according to the Ministry of Defense in Bucharest. Interim Defense Minister Radu Miruta (USR Reform Party) stated that a crisis management team, convened immediately, had previously requested operational control from NATO.
Marine Drone Exploded After Being Shot At
Given the danger posed to the workers on the production platform, the workers received a clear order to destroy the marine drone—which was reportedly loaded with explosives and exploded as a result of the gunfire. At the request of the Romanian authorities, the Ukrainian side officially clarified that the object in question was not of Ukrainian origin, Miruta added.
Major Project by OMV Subsidiary and Romgaz
Ten days earlier, Romanian military divers had already destroyed two Gerbera-type drones drifting near the “Neptun Alpha” production platform. The “Neptun Deep” offshore production project in the Romanian part of the Black Sea is the country’s largest natural gas project; it is being developed in equal parts by the OMV subsidiary Petrom and the Romanian state-owned company Romgaz.
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