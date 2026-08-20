ÖVP Crumbles Under the Drought—Will the Coalition Soon Follow?

Would you rather have a blue “Bed in the Cornfield”?

The Greens, Turquoises, Reds, and Pinks were never on the same page from the start. On one side is the ÖVP, with its Christian-social roots, whose voter base is increasingly drifting toward the FPÖ, and where influential figures—especially from business and industry—would much rather find their “bed in the cornfield” with the Blues. On the other side is the SPÖ under deep-red—some would say fundamentalist—leadership. And then there are the liberal NEOS, who, in the face of internal strife, are themselves in danger of withering away.