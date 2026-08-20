Speculation Ends
Verstappen Extends Contract with Red Bull Ahead of Schedule
The speculation is now over: Max Verstappen is staying with Red Bull. The four-time Formula 1 world champion has extended his contract with Red Bull through 2030.
This news has certainly come as a surprise to the motorsports world and caused quite a stir. “We are very pleased to announce that Max has extended his contract with us for another four years,” Red Bull announced on Instagram, confirming that Max Verstappen will remain with the team.
“Since joining the Red Bull Junior Program in 2014 and making his team debut in 2016—when he claimed a victory in his very first Grand Prix—Max has become far more than just a driver. He is an integral part of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s history, identity, and success,” the team emphasized in an official press release just a few minutes later on Thursday.
Speculation persisted
For many fans and experts, the contract extension comes as quite a surprise. After all, there had recently been increasingly intense speculation about the Dutchman leaving Red Bull or even retiring.
“The fact that Max is staying with us and that we can keep the best driver on the grid is fantastic news for everyone at Red Bull, Oracle Red Bull Racing, as well as for Formula 1 and motorsports as a whole,” said Team Principal Laurent Mekies enthusiastically.
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