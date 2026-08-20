Harsh Criticism, Rumors, and a Call to Politicians

Team manager Alexander Bröms is not attending the camp in Slovakia: “Due to a tragic family situation, the team manager was unable to attend the start of the training camp, but was determined to join as soon as possible. Since this situation has unfortunately worsened, it is now certain that he will miss the entire training camp and will be represented by assistant coaches Sarah Hodges and Mario Bellina,” the association announced. Recently, rumors have been circulating that Bröms would not be joining the team at all as a result of the players’ outcry: “That is not true,” the ÖEHV stated in its response.