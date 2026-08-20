Vienna Raises Fees for Water, Garbage, and Sewer Services

City Cites High Investments

The additional revenue is to be channeled directly into infrastructure, according to the City of Vienna. 130 million euros are invested annually in the water supply. In Neusiedl am Steinfeld, a closed drinking water reservoir with a capacity of one billion liters is currently under construction. The first phase of construction is estimated to cost 98 million euros.

Wien Kanal plans to invest approximately 380 million euros net from 2027 to 2031 in the renovation, expansion, and operational equipment of the sewer network, which spans more than 2,500 kilometers. This also includes the Wiental Canal.