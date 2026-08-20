Here's how much more expensive it will get
Vienna Raises Fees for Water, Garbage, and Sewer Services
Starting January 1, 2027, Viennese residents will have to pay more for water, garbage collection, and sewer services. The reason is a statutory rate adjustment: Since inflation has exceeded the three percent threshold, rates will increase by up to 4.6 percent. The city promises that the money will be invested...
The next round of rate increases is set: As of the beginning of 2027, rates for water, trash collection, and sewer services will rise in Vienna. This is based on the inflation rate calculated by Statistics Austria. If the legally mandated threshold of three percent is exceeded, the rate adjustment takes effect, according to the City of Vienna.
As of the reference date of June 30, 2026, this was the case. For water and sewer services, the consumer price index rose by 4.6 percent in each case, while the waste collection fee increased by 4.5 percent. The three fees were last adjusted in early 2025.
Here’s what that means in concrete terms
Specifically, water will cost 2.37 euros per cubic meter in the future instead of the previous 2.27 euros—an increase of ten cents. For sewer services, the price will rise from 2.49 to 2.60 euros per cubic meter, an increase of eleven cents. The waste collection fee will increase from 50.52 to 52.79 euros, a rise of 2.27 euros. The parking meter fee will not be raised because the threshold for an increase was not exceeded.
City Cites High Investments
The additional revenue is to be channeled directly into infrastructure, according to the City of Vienna. 130 million euros are invested annually in the water supply. In Neusiedl am Steinfeld, a closed drinking water reservoir with a capacity of one billion liters is currently under construction. The first phase of construction is estimated to cost 98 million euros.
Wien Kanal plans to invest approximately 380 million euros net from 2027 to 2031 in the renovation, expansion, and operational equipment of the sewer network, which spans more than 2,500 kilometers. This also includes the Wiental Canal.
MA 48 is also expanding: New manure storage facilities are planned in Ottakring at a cost of 22 million euros and in Stadlau at a cost of 42 million euros. An additional five million euros is to be allocated to vehicles with alternative drive systems.
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