Criticism Directed at the FPÖ as Well
Meinl-Reisinger: We Are a “Target” for Moscow
Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) and her Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen are calling for increased pressure on Russia. Austria could learn a lot from Finland and its resilience against hybrid threats. Austria is “clearly a target country” for Russia.
“We have no doubt that Russia is willing and able to escalate the situation,” Valtonen said Wednesday during Meinl-Reisinger’s visit to Helsinki.
Austria’s top diplomat visited the “European Center of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats” in Helsinki and also discussed educational initiatives to combat disinformation and fake news. “It’s about resilience, and we must build this expertise in Austria, because we are not an island. Rather, we are an essential part of Europe and must take responsibility and take these hybrid threats very seriously,” Meinl-Reisinger emphasized.
NEOS Leader Takes Aim at the FPÖ
The Austrian foreign minister also took aim at the FPÖ, without mentioning it by name. There are “some actors,” “including a political party that is zealously spreading Russian narratives and Russian propaganda in Austria, which is clearly not in our national interest,” said Meinl-Reisinger.
That is why she wants to organize a conference against foreign information manipulation and influence (FIMI) and build up expertise. She also wants to establish a FIMI center of excellence in Austria, “because I believe that we are clearly among the target countries.”
Valtonen pointed out that Russia is continuously attacking Ukraine’s energy sector with missiles and drones. “Before winter sets in, any additional aid can make a difference. It is clear that we must increase the pressure of sanctions on Russia and get the 22nd sanctions package on the table as quickly as possible,” said the Finnish foreign minister.
This new package should “be as comprehensive as possible and hit the Russian economy where it hurts the most.”
Helsinki: NATO Stronger Than Ever
Russia has been waging a hybrid war against Europe for years, particularly in cyberspace, “but unfortunately also increasingly in the physical realm,” Valtonen said. This does not mean that a traditional declaration of war by Russia is to be expected, “we are very far from that.”
This is about our own freedom.
Meinl-Reisinger
Bild: AFP/MARKKU ULANDER
NATO is stronger than ever before. The U.S. is committed, but European countries are also contributing more than ever before. Nevertheless, Europe could experience further test cases like the one in Leipzig, where an explosive-laden drone was intercepted. Finland has just invested heavily in its air defense and is also collaborating with Ukraine in this regard.
Meinl-Reisinger called for hybrid threats to be taken very seriously. “We are militarily neutral, but we are not neutral in the sense that we do not assume responsibility within the European Defense Union or in terms of operational readiness,” the foreign minister emphasized.
Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin makes it very clear to his generals that he views the West—and the European Union in particular—as an enemy and wants to crush it. “This is about our own freedom. This is about our own security,” said Meinl-Reisinger.
Austria Tightens Espionage Laws
Austria has introduced a change to its military service laws and no longer tolerates espionage, but is also tightening its criminal code accordingly, Meinl-Reisinger said. Valtonen expressly thanked Austria for tightening its legislation against Russian espionage. “We are grateful for this step, as it significantly improves our security in Europe and also strengthens our cooperation.”
Ultimately, education is also a key component of intellectual national defense, according to Meinl-Reisinger. However, it is also true that the implementation of the law is still pending. The Austrian Armed Forces recently warned all soldiers via email about Russian espionage activities.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Finland abandoned its non-aligned status and joined NATO in 2023 alongside Sweden.
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