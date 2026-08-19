New Government Row Over Drought Aid

Deadline set for Thursday

By evening, the talks were on the verge of breaking down, the “Krone” learned from sources close to the negotiations. This is because, in exchange for the drought aid, the long-debated Climate Protection Act is to be agreed upon. Here, however, the ÖVP apparently wants to water down the 2040 climate target. Furthermore, to finance the drought aid, funds are to be drawn—of all places—from the climate protection budget.