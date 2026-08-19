ÖBB to Phase Out Permanent Security at Wels Station

Video Surveillance Planned

Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that the security personnel who have been a constant presence at Wels Central Station for many years will be phased out. Instead, the transportation hub will be secured through a combination of stationary personnel and mobile patrols. “This multi-layered security concept is supplemented by close and continuously evolving cooperation with the police, as well as by technical measures such as video surveillance,” the ÖBB stated in a press release.