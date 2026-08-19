No changes in Linz
ÖBB to Phase Out Permanent Security at Wels Station
As part of its new security concept, ÖBB is planning not only to introduce alcohol bans at train stations. At some transportation hubs, constant monitoring by security personnel will also be phased out. The transition has already begun.
ÖBB aims to roll out its new security concept for train stations by 2030. Gradual implementation will begin in the coming weeks. “ÖBB is continuously refining its security concepts to deploy personnel and resources in an even more targeted and situationally aware manner. The specific details will be tailored to each location based on the respective risk profile and foot traffic,” the company stated during the project presentation.
Video Surveillance Planned
Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that the security personnel who have been a constant presence at Wels Central Station for many years will be phased out. Instead, the transportation hub will be secured through a combination of stationary personnel and mobile patrols. “This multi-layered security concept is supplemented by close and continuously evolving cooperation with the police, as well as by technical measures such as video surveillance,” the ÖBB stated in a press release.
Linz remains unchanged
However, in response to an inquiry from the “Krone,” the transportation company clarified that Linz Station is not affected by these changes: “The situation regarding stationary security personnel remains unchanged here; no changes are planned.” For City Councilor for Public Safety Michael Raml (FP), eliminating security personnel would have been an absolute no-go. “Both inside and outside, the station is a hotspot. Security personnel must be on site.”
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