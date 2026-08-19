Absences are a type of epileptic seizure and, according to the American Epilepsy Foundation, occur particularly frequently in children aged 4 to 14, though they can also occur in adolescents or adults. Especially in children, brief absence seizures—which usually last only a few seconds—are often mistaken for daydreaming or inattention and may not even be recognized by bystanders as a symptom of a health problem.

During a typical absence, perception and responsiveness are temporarily impaired. Those affected generally do not react, or react only minimally, to their surroundings or when spoken to. During this time, their eyes may roll upward. As soon as a typical absence ends, the person can resume their previous activity after just a short time—usually with only a brief memory lapse. In addition, there are so-called atypical absences, which last longer and may have a less abrupt onset and end. Automatic movements, such as of the fingers, hands, or mouth, may also occur.