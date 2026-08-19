"It's easily treatable"
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Concerns for Jamal Musiala! The Bayern Munich pro collapsed again on Tuesday. The reason: a “neurological dysfunction.” But what does this mean for his career? A doctor explains …
Jamal Musiala caused a moment of alarm on Tuesday when he collapsed during the 4-2 preseason win at Heidenheim. Within a few days, the Bayern Munich star had collapsed on the field twice. Shortly afterward, he gave at least some reassurance. “First things first—I’m fine,” the 23-year-old shared on social media.
He added: “I’ve been diagnosed with temporary, brief, but easily treatable absences that are attributable to a neurological dysfunction.”
“He could continue to play soccer”
Is his career now in jeopardy? “From a neurological perspective, this may be an epileptic seizure. It could be what’s known as absence epilepsy; symptoms such as brief lapses of consciousness support this. However, to confirm this, one would need to know all the findings from the neurological examinations. “This is easily treatable but would require long-term therapy,” neurologist Prof. Christoph Kleinschnitz, head of neurology at Essen University Hospital, told “Bild.” On a positive note: “Musiala could continue to play soccer.”
What are absence seizures?
Absences are a type of epileptic seizure and, according to the American Epilepsy Foundation, occur particularly frequently in children aged 4 to 14, though they can also occur in adolescents or adults. Especially in children, brief absence seizures—which usually last only a few seconds—are often mistaken for daydreaming or inattention and may not even be recognized by bystanders as a symptom of a health problem.
During a typical absence, perception and responsiveness are temporarily impaired. Those affected generally do not react, or react only minimally, to their surroundings or when spoken to. During this time, their eyes may roll upward. As soon as a typical absence ends, the person can resume their previous activity after just a short time—usually with only a brief memory lapse. In addition, there are so-called atypical absences, which last longer and may have a less abrupt onset and end. Automatic movements, such as of the fingers, hands, or mouth, may also occur.
Currently Part of Everyday Life
Musiala had already collapsed during last Saturday’s friendly against RB Leipzig (3–1) and been treated on the field by medical staff. On Tuesday, he once again left the field dazed—just a few minutes after coming on as a substitute. Musiala explained that moments like these are currently part of hiseveryday life.
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