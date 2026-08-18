Admitted to the crime
After Collision: Driver (24) Charged with Murder
A convicted driver (24) involved in the accident confessed during psychotherapy that he intended to commit suicide by driving into oncoming traffic and would have accepted that innocent bystanders might be killed. The case has been reopened; instead of being charged with negligent homicide, the 24-year-old will stand trial on Wednesday for attempted murder.
The emergency responders were met with horrific scenes on October 21, 2024, on the B-126 in Hochbuchedt (municipality of Kirchschlag). Two cars had collided head-on; the car driven by a 58-year-old man from Linz had been thrown over the guardrail. The driver died in the hospital; his passenger (34) and the 22-year-old driver of the second car were seriously injured.
Driver at Fault Already Convicted
Investigations revealed that the 22-year-old was at fault for the accident, for which he had already been convicted of negligent homicide in April 2025. However, the criminal proceedings had to be reopened. This is because the young driver reportedly stated during an intake interview at the psychiatric clinic in the summer of 2025 that he had intended to attempt suicide with his car. He claimed he did not care that another person died as a result.
Proceedings Reopened
The now 24-year-old has been in pretrial detention since December 2025. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to stand trial at the Linz Higher Regional Court on charges of murder and attempted murder. In addition to medical staff and the seriously injured passenger, psychiatric and automotive experts will also testify at the trial.
Request for Commitment
A psychiatric evaluation diagnoses the defendant with a combined personality disorder. Although he was deemed to have been of sound mind at the time of the crime, there is concern that he may commit further crimes if left untreated. For this reason, in addition to punishment for murder, a request has been made for his placement in a forensic-therapeutic center.
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