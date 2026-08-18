After Collision: Driver (24) Charged with Murder

Driver at Fault Already Convicted

Investigations revealed that the 22-year-old was at fault for the accident, for which he had already been convicted of negligent homicide in April 2025. However, the criminal proceedings had to be reopened. This is because the young driver reportedly stated during an intake interview at the psychiatric clinic in the summer of 2025 that he had intended to attempt suicide with his car. He claimed he did not care that another person died as a result.