The Future Is Secure
Farmers and Toll Road Companies Save Winter at Postalm
Winter operations at Postalm will continue: Farmers and the two toll road companies are becoming owners. They plan to invest in snowmaking and focus even more on families in the future.
Another last-minute rescue has succeeded. Winter operations at the popular Postalm won’t be a thing of the past just yet.
The two toll road companies, Abtenau and Strobl, as well as the farmers of the Großlienbachalpe Agricultural Association, are stepping in to take over ski operations. Linus Pilar will remain managing director. “The new owners will also be working intensively on the snowmaking issue,” said Pilar. The core of the facilities will remain four T-bar lifts and the conveyor belt. Postalm representatives announced on Tuesday that they plan to focus even more on families in the future.
The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Several investments will be required in the future. In addition to the planned snowmaking system, a storage pond is also to be built. Furthermore, adjustments to the terrain will be needed for winter operations.
An important part of the infrastructure at the Postalm is the cross-country skiing facilities. Along the expansive trail, there are plans such as improving the route layout and expanding the offerings for beginners and young athletes.
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