Farmers and Toll Road Companies Save Winter at Postalm

The two toll road companies, Abtenau and Strobl, as well as the farmers of the Großlienbachalpe Agricultural Association, are stepping in to take over ski operations. Linus Pilar will remain managing director. “The new owners will also be working intensively on the snowmaking issue,” said Pilar. The core of the facilities will remain four T-bar lifts and the conveyor belt. Postalm representatives announced on Tuesday that they plan to focus even more on families in the future.