Major Upheaval! FIFA Fires Infantino Critic

Lamour Accepted the Risk of Losing His Job

Lamour even indirectly called for consequences. “Not only must this project be stopped, but the time has now come for political decision-makers in soccer to ask themselves the right questions and make the right decisions,” he had declared. The French-Swiss national also said he was prepared to lose his job because of his public statements. “If that means I lose my job, so be it,” the chief operating officer said in his statement.