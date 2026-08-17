World Federation Confirms
Major Upheaval! FIFA Fires Infantino Critic
FIFA has fired Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour! The 46-year-old had recently leveled surprisingly harsh criticism at FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his plans to sell stakes in the World Cup and other tournaments to investors.
Following the criticism of FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s now-scrapped investment plans, Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour and the world soccer federation have parted ways. “FIFA confirms that the working relationship between FIFA and Kevin Lamour in his role as FIFA Chief Operating Officer was terminated on August 17, 2026,” FIFA stated. No details were provided regarding the reasons for the termination of the working relationship.
Lamour had served as FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer since November 2024 and had previously worked for the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) since 2007. In late July, after FIFA’s investor plans became public, he leveled serious accusations against Infantino. He claimed it was the project of a single individual and that Infantino had betrayed the staff. They deserved better than disrespect and intimidation, according to a letter from Lamour obtained by the U.S. news agency AP.
Lamour Accepted the Risk of Losing His Job
Lamour even indirectly called for consequences. “Not only must this project be stopped, but the time has now come for political decision-makers in soccer to ask themselves the right questions and make the right decisions,” he had declared. The French-Swiss national also said he was prepared to lose his job because of his public statements. “If that means I lose my job, so be it,” the chief operating officer said in his statement.
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