Enter & Win
5 pairs of tickets to see Harald Schmidt in Salzburg
When Harald Schmidt meets Max Reinhardt, an evening of sharp wit, incisive observations, and surprising twists is guaranteed. The “Krone” is giving away 5 sets of 2 tickets for “Ich und Max Reinhardt” at Leopoldskron Castle.
For two decades, it was Harald Schmidt who asked the questions. Now the roles are reversed: Under the title “Ich und Max Reinhardt,” the entertainer and trained actor is coming to a very special location in Salzburg—Leopoldskron Castle.
The historic castle was once a central hub in the life and work of Max Reinhardt. It is precisely there that Schmidt turns his characteristically incisive gaze toward the famous theater producer, toward Salzburg, and likely toward many other topics that will naturally arise over the course of the evening.
Wordplay Meets Music
Anyone familiar with Harald Schmidt knows not to expect too much reverence for big names and venerable places. Instead, guests can look forward to a love of language, sharp observations, and those unexpected twists that have made him one of the most influential figures in German-language late-night television for decades.
Coco Brell, a graduate of the Max Reinhardt Seminar, will host the evening. Together with her band Low Life Rich Kids, she’ll provide the musical backdrop. What makes this special: This time, Schmidt isn’t asking the questions—he has to provide the answers himself.
Enter to Win
The “Krone” is giving away 5 pairs of tickets for this extraordinary summer evening at Leopoldskron Castle. If you’d like to experience Harald Schmidt live in a special setting, don’t miss this opportunity. Simply fill out the form below, and with a little luck, you could be there! The entry deadline is August 21 at 9:00 a.m.
Want to increase your chances of winning tickets to the show? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Salzburg” newsletter! All participating subscribers—and those who subscribe by the deadline—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditions here.
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