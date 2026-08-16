LIVE: Salzburg Leads, but WSG Tirol Remains Resilient



’s Double Strike for SalzburgThe Tyroleans held their own in the opening quarter-hour. Just a few seconds in, a shot by Lukas Hinterseer sailed over the crossbar. After Edmund Baidoo was denied by Salko Hamzic on the other end (6th minute) and Karim Konate missed the target (10th minute), a shot by Satin for WSG was just deflected over the crossbar in the 14th minute. Almost immediately afterward, the Salzburg team switched gears quickly, and Konate blasted the ball high into the near corner after a pass from Krätzig. The assist provider then completed the one-two. Satin cleared a cross from Redzic toward his own goalkeeper; from there, the ball luckily landed at the feet of the Salzburg left back, who capitalized on the opportunity.