Tyroleans Miss a Penalty Kick
LIVE: Salzburg Leads, but WSG Tirol Remains Resilient
Red Bull Salzburg celebrated a decisive 3-0 victory over WSG Tirol on the third matchday of the Austrian Bundesliga. While the Tyroleans failed to capitalize on several promising chances and even missed a penalty kick before halftime, coach Danny Röhl’s team remained ice-cold.
Red Bull Salzburg has returned to winning ways after two competitive draws. The former serial champions prevailed 3-0 (2-0) at WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday and, after three rounds, remain undefeated alongside runner-up Sturm Graz with seven points. Karim Konate (15th min.), Frans Krätzig (17th min.), and Sota Kitano (70th min.) sealed a successful dress rehearsal ahead of Thursday’s Europa League playoff first leg at Mjällby.
Danny Röhl made significant lineup changes following Thursday’s grueling European Cup away match in Cyprus. Compared to the 3-3 draw at Pafos, only goalkeeper Christian Zawieschitzky, center back Valentin Zabransky, midfielder Abubakr Barry, and forwards Damir Redzic and Yorbe Vertessen remained in the starting lineup. Hat-trick hero Haris Tabakovic was given a rest, as was captain Nikolas Veratschnig. The Tyroleans made two changes from their 1-3 loss in Altach. Marc Striednig got the nod in central midfield in place of Nemanja Celic, while Thomas Goiginger was preferred in the number 10 position over Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, who was not in top physical condition.
’s Double Strike for SalzburgThe Tyroleans held their own in the opening quarter-hour. Just a few seconds in, a shot by Lukas Hinterseer sailed over the crossbar. After Edmund Baidoo was denied by Salko Hamzic on the other end (6th minute) and Karim Konate missed the target (10th minute), a shot by Satin for WSG was just deflected over the crossbar in the 14th minute. Almost immediately afterward, the Salzburg team switched gears quickly, and Konate blasted the ball high into the near corner after a pass from Krätzig. The assist provider then completed the one-two. Satin cleared a cross from Redzic toward his own goalkeeper; from there, the ball luckily landed at the feet of the Salzburg left back, who capitalized on the opportunity.
Just 22 minutes in, Veratschnig had to enter the game earlier than planned, as Leandro Morgalla had to withdraw due to knee problems. Immediately afterward, Redzic was denied by Hamzic (23'). Otherwise, however, the hosts were the more dangerous side, though they failed to capitalize. A chip shot by Hinterseer hit the post (30'), and the lively Michael Olakigbe was denied by Zawieschitzky (31'). In stoppage time of the first half, Zabransky appeared to block a Striednig shot in the penalty area with his hand, but Hinterseer’s penalty kick was saved by the Salzburg goalie, just as Striednig’s follow-up shot—taken while sliding—was cleared off the post.
WSG’s unbeaten home streak ended
After the break, the Salzburg team took a more measured approach and had little trouble maintaining their lead. Rarely, but still, they made their mark offensively at times amid pouring rain. Barry won the ball in a duel with Gschösser and set up “Joker” Kitano, who beat Hamzic. The latter saved his team from falling even further behind with a save on a Veratschnig volley (74th minute). After dropping points for the first time in a 1-1 draw at WAC, the Salzburgers thus bounced right back with a full three points.
For the Tyroleans, who remain winless, a streak of five unbeaten home games came to an end. And this at the close of a week that had also seen a setback in the fight to modernize the stadium in Wattens.
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