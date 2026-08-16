AK in the Crosshairs
Cyberattack Grants Access to Member Data
It’s worse than feared. The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor fell victim to a major cyberattack last Monday. Everything came to a standstill. But it is now also clear that the as-yet-unknown perpetrators gained access to the data of thousands of members.
The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor was the target of a hacker attack on Monday. At 5 a.m., the email servers and the telephone system went down. As a precaution, the organization’s digital infrastructure remained offline for the entire week.
For security reasons, no laptops were allowed to be turned on; correspondence was handled via paper, and phones were reactivated. The search for the perpetrators was underway.
Full extent still unclear
By Sunday, it became clear that the situation was much worse than initially thought. “Based on current information, the attackers gained access to data. The full extent of this cannot be determined at this time due to the attackers’ deliberate efforts to cover their tracks,” the Chamber of Labor announced.
Caution advised
In addition, the advocacy group advises its members to be particularly vigilant in the coming weeks: treat any text messages, WhatsApp messages, or emails with the sender “Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor” with caution. If, for example, payments are promised, do not respond under any circumstances. These messages are certainly not from the AK.
“Furthermore, under no circumstances should you disclose any data required to authorize your bank account. The AK is currently not contacting its members regarding payouts from bonus promotions or sweepstakes,” the AK stated.
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