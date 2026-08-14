Win Tickets
Andrea Berg Is Set to Rock Kitzbühel
Schlager fans can look forward to a very special summer evening: On August 29, Andrea Berg will transform the Kitzbühel Tennis Stadium into a massive open-air stage. With her greatest hits, plenty of emotion, and a spectacular show, the “Queen of Schlager” aims to rock Kitzbühel. The “Krone” is giving away tickets to this major summer open-air concert.
For more than three decades, Andrea Berg has been one of the most successful artists in the German-speaking world. With a total of 14 number-one albums, she has made German chart history and continues to thrill millions of fans to this day. On August 29, 2026, this exceptional artist will be making a stop in Kitzbühel. At the tennis stadium, visitors can look forward to an evening full of big emotions, rousing music, and plenty of Schlager power.
Of course, her greatest hits will be a highlight of the show. Songs like “Du hast mich tausendmal belogen,” “Ja ich will,” and “Diese Nacht ist jede Sünde wert” have long been staples of her concert repertoire and regularly spark loud sing-along moments.
“We’re going to really let loose!”
Andrea Berg is known not only for her unmistakable voice but also for her elaborately staged shows and her special connection with her fans. The singer herself is also looking forward to the performance in Tyrol with great anticipation: “I can’t wait to celebrate life with you all. We’re going to really let loose together—stay tuned.” The concert also marks the grand finale of a musical August in Kitzbühel.
Win tickets with the “Krone”
The “Krone” is now bringing its readers right into the heart of this Schlager spectacle and giving away tickets for the Andrea Berg Summer Open Air on August 29, 2026, at the Kitzbühel Tennis Stadium. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of August 24 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
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