Andrea Berg Is Set to Rock Kitzbühel

“We’re going to really let loose!”

Andrea Berg is known not only for her unmistakable voice but also for her elaborately staged shows and her special connection with her fans. The singer herself is also looking forward to the performance in Tyrol with great anticipation: “I can’t wait to celebrate life with you all. We’re going to really let loose together—stay tuned.” The concert also marks the grand finale of a musical August in Kitzbühel.