Dismissal of Former LIVA CEO Kerschbaum Upheld

The Linz Regional Court, sitting as a labor and social court, had dismissed this claim in the first instance.

12,650 euros for a cell phone

No decision has yet been made on the other claims filed. The Linz Regional Court found that Kerschbaum had instructed the head of LIVA’s human resources department, who reported to him, to pay him a monthly expense allowance for a cell phone used for business purposes but owned privately—without obtaining authorization to do so. In total, Kerschbaum received 12,650.88 euros in this manner between 2017 and 2024.