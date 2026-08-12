LIVE: Paris SG Takes the Lead Again Against Villa

Madjo had plenty of chances

It remained a lively match, with the English side dictating play and pushing hard for the equalizer. Madjo headed just wide (28'). In addition, PSG right back Achraf Hakimi was just able to prevent the breaking-through George Hemmings from getting a shot off; Madjo then got the final touch but missed the goal by a wide margin (35'). The forward also missed a close-range header off a perfect cross from McGinn (41') and hit the post (44'). The young star’s fifth chance was finally successful. Following another cross from McGinn, he volleyed it in with his left foot, capitalizing on what was likely his most difficult opportunity.