Super Cup against Villa
LIVE: Paris SG Takes the Lead Again Against Villa
Following its “double” in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain has also won the UEFA Super Cup for the second year in a row. On Wednesday, in front of 27,681 spectators in Wals-Siezenheim, the French side edged out Aston Villa 2-1 (1-1) in a somewhat fortunate victory. This marks the 13th time in the most recent 14 editions of the competition that the Champions League winner has prevailed over the Europa League winner. The Super Cup was also a huge celebration in downtown Salzburg.
This marks the 13th time in the last 14 editions of the competition that the Champions League winner has prevailed over the Europa League winner. The Super Cup was also a huge celebration in downtown Salzburg.
PSG was able to lift the 58-centimeter-tall, 12.2-kilogram trophy into the night sky thanks to goals by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (20th minute) and Desire Doue (61st minute). Although the English side had the edge in chances, they could celebrate only a goal by 17-year-old forward Brian Madjo (45th minute). With this loss, Aston Villa coach Unai Emery also lost his fourth European Super Cup. For Aston Villa, the 1983 triumph remains their only victory in this competition to date.
Dembele Started on the Bench
As expected, PSG coach Luis Enrique left four of the seven players—Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Lucas Hernandez, and Fabian Ruiz—who had only returned to training on Monday after playing in the World Cup on the bench. Achraf Hakimi, Doue, and Warren Zaire-Emery, however, were given the chance to start despite having very little preparation time. Up front, Maghnes Akliouche, who joined from Monaco, also got his chance.
Aston Villa was missing several key players but got off to a much better start, was more aggressive, and had the first chance. A shot by Kamara came close (13'). The French side gradually found their rhythm and could count on moments of brilliance from Kvaratskhelia up front. The 25-year-old Georgian powered his way through the penalty area and set up Doue, whose shot was saved by Marco Bizot. Moments later, the goalie was powerless to stop it. This time, PSG’s attacking stars switched roles, and Kvaratskhelia fired home a powerful shot to give his team the lead.
Madjo had plenty of chances
It remained a lively match, with the English side dictating play and pushing hard for the equalizer. Madjo headed just wide (28'). In addition, PSG right back Achraf Hakimi was just able to prevent the breaking-through George Hemmings from getting a shot off; Madjo then got the final touch but missed the goal by a wide margin (35'). The forward also missed a close-range header off a perfect cross from McGinn (41') and hit the post (44'). The young star’s fifth chance was finally successful. Following another cross from McGinn, he volleyed it in with his left foot, capitalizing on what was likely his most difficult opportunity.
The English side carried that momentum into the second half, and Matvej Safonov was immediately put to the test by a shot from McGinn (51'). Just as before the break, however, the French took the lead. After a pass from Dembele, who had come on as a substitute at halftime, Doue was able to control the ball unchallenged on his left foot and calmly slot it home. The goal was initially disallowed for an alleged offside but was awarded after a VAR review.
Another Happy Ending for PSG
Safonov prevented an immediate equalizer by blocking a shot from Hemmings (63'). After that, the match—a truly thrilling contest masterfully refereed by Somali Omar Artan—saw the action swing back and forth, but the players lacked the clinical finish in front of goal, as was the case with Villas-Buendia in the 95th minute. So it remained a happy ending for PSG, which, just as in the 2025 Champions League quarterfinals, came out on top. Dembele and Co. were spared a penalty shootout like the one against Tottenham last season.
The Super Cup was a huge celebration, and not just inside the stadium. Throughout the day, numerous fans of both teams could be found in the city center around Residenzplatz, which was used for the fan festival. In addition to various interactive stations, the fans were particularly excited about the opportunity to have their picture taken with the Champions League, Europa League, and Super Cup trophies. They were happy to wait more than 30 minutes for their turn.
Police Deployed in Force
In addition to the main venue, there were two separate areas for PSG and Aston Villa fans, respectively, from which shuttle buses were also provided to the stadium. Police were deployed in large numbers throughout the city, and heavily armed officers were frequently seen in the fan zones. The match could also be watched in the three areas as part of a public viewing event. However, not everyone was happy; some tourists were “surprised” by the soccer event and expressed their displeasure.
Behind closed doors, some UEFA decision-makers likely also voiced their displeasure regarding FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s recent actions on Wednesday in Salzburg. According to a report in *The Guardian*, UEFA President Aleksandar Ceferin is said to have called a crisis summit. The report states that UEFA, together with its allies from Asia, North America, and Central America, is already working on a “policy paper” for a new FIFA. No official information was provided.
Paris St. Germain – Aston Villa 2:1 (1:1)
Wals-Siezenheim, 27,681 spectators, Referee Artan (SOM).
Goals:
1:0 (20.) Kvaratskhelia
1:1 (45.) Madjo
2:1 (62') Doue
Paris: Safonov – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes (74' Hernandez) – Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves (75' Ruiz) – Akliouche (46. Dembele), Doue (87. Mayulu), Kvaratskhelia (88. Beraldo)
Aston Villa: Bizot – Cash, Lindelöf, Torres (80. Mings), Maatsen – McGinn (72. Alysson), Kamara (72' Bogarde), Gomes (80' Barkley), Hemmings – Buendia, Madjo (72' Abraham)
Yellow cards: none / Torres, McGinn, Gomes
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