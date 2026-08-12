Heartbreaking farewell letter: Is Messi retiring?

“It’s very hard for me to imagine that I’ll never see you again, that we’ll never speak to each other again. I know you were suffering and that this is for the best, but you left us far too soon.” Details about the health issues that led to his death were not disclosed. The family had already announced in June, during the World Cup, that Jorge Messi was ill. Following his death, the family initially did not comment. His son and his family had traveled from the U.S. to Argentina for the funeral.