Secretary Shot Dead
Mafia, Coercion, Love: The Five Versions of the Murder
What actually happened in the apartment in Kottingbrunn? Little by little, more and more versions of the bloody crime have emerged. The man from Styria, who has been in custody since May, is said to have given the officers no fewer than five different stories. Following the arrest of the alleged accomplice, the detectives want to know one thing above all else: the truth.
The two suspects are blaming each other. But even the story told by Christian F., who has been in custody since May, apparently kept changing: He is said to have given investigators as many as five different versions of the murder. It was precisely these contradictions that the homicide investigators from the Lower Austrian State Criminal Police Office wouldn’t let go of.
Met the Victim Online
Initially, the 27-year-old reportedly stated that he had shot the 28-year-old secretary in her apartment in Kottingbrunn with a legally owned firearm. The sport shooter had met his future victim online and had “fallen in love” with her. He reportedly cited as his motive that the self-proclaimed top entrepreneur could not “stand up for himself.”
Styrian man allegedly forced to commit the crime
Then, in his account, the Italian man (34)—who has since been arrested in Germany—appeared. The smart and eloquent-seeming man is said to have forced him to commit the crime. One version: The “stranger” allegedly forced him to commit the crime in the apartment and threatened to set the Mafia on him if he refused.
But that’s not all: The man from Styria is said to have told the officers a total of five different versions of the murder. For the investigators, the contradictions apparently became the decisive starting point in the search for a possible accomplice.
The 34-year-old Italian is set to be extradited to Austria. He will spend his 35th birthday on August 13—that is, tomorrow—behind bars...
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