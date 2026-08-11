How Housing Allocation Works at Nonprofit Housing Organizations

While some suspect a scandal and are demanding an investigation, the FPÖ politician vehemently rejects these allegations. “One of the apartments in question was sold with a state loan, the other without—that is, privately financed and thus completely outside the state’s jurisdiction,” Haimbuchner writes in a statement on Facebook. He adds that the prices were also in line with market rates at the time. Furthermore, these were by no means “public housing units” that were “handed out to anyone.” The state loan is being repaid—as intended. The income threshold for such a loan—85,000 euros in annual net income—is comparatively high.