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Man Now in Custody

Aggressive Driver Enters Closed Tunnel

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10.08.2026 18:59
The police arrested the man. (Stock photo)
The police arrested the man. (Stock photo)(Bild: Christian Krall)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

He really wanted to find out. On the A8 highway near Steinhaus (Upper Austria), a 40-year-old man from Slovenia first drove into a tunnel that had been closed due to an accident, then got into a scuffle with police officers. He didn’t have a driver’s license and was also under the influence of drugs—he was arrested.

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Due to a traffic accident near Steinhaus, close to Wels, the A8 highway was closed in the direction of Graz on Saturday around 3:15 a.m. However, the 40-year-old Slovenian citizen didn’t care at all. He passed the vehicles lined up in front of a tunnel and drove into it. He didn’t stop his car until about 100 meters before the accident site.

Man Became Aggressive Immediately
When approached by the police officers, he behaved extremely aggressively and claimed that there had been no accident and that the road closure was therefore unjustified. Because he did not cease his aggressive behavior, he was arrested. He put up fierce resistance during the arrest. During the scuffle, an officer and the suspect fell to the ground. The officer was injured in the process.

Refused a drug test
Together with a patrol unit, the officers managed to subdue and arrest the man. Due to his symptoms of drug use, the police officers asked him to undergo a medical examination. He refused. He was also unable to produce a valid driver’s license. He is therefore being charged with the offense at the Wels-Land District Administration Office. During his interrogation regarding attempted resistance to law enforcement, he did not admit guilt. By order of the Wels District Attorney’s Office, the 40-year-old was admitted to the Wels Correctional Facility.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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