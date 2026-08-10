Aggressive Driver Enters Closed Tunnel

Refused a drug test

Together with a patrol unit, the officers managed to subdue and arrest the man. Due to his symptoms of drug use, the police officers asked him to undergo a medical examination. He refused. He was also unable to produce a valid driver’s license. He is therefore being charged with the offense at the Wels-Land District Administration Office. During his interrogation regarding attempted resistance to law enforcement, he did not admit guilt. By order of the Wels District Attorney’s Office, the 40-year-old was admitted to the Wels Correctional Facility.