Where there used to be 3 meters of water, there is now only sand

That’s because the Gusen is now affected by extremely low water levels over long stretches. Where water is still present at all, in some cases only small pockets of residual water remain. These can warm up to as high as 24 degrees. This becomes a problem for fish: They can become trapped in isolated pools, while at the same time the high temperatures worsen conditions in the water. Provincial Councilor Kaineder says during the on-site inspection: “We can see very clearly here which direction nature is heading. The effects of climate change are very clear and unmistakable here.”