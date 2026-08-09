Festival Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Enormous damage

However, the organizers decided to start up again on Sunday. “Anyone with a Saturday ticket can come in for free. We owe that to the visitors,” says Gattermaier. But one question keeps nagging at him: “Who would do something like this, and why? I can’t imagine it came from a local resident, because everyone in the community lives for the festival.” Now the organizers are hoping the perpetrator will be tracked down, as the financial damage is enormous.