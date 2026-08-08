Controversial Remark by the Chancellor: But He Has a Point…

Did Christian Stocker ever have to explain to his young son that there would be no candy right now, while the little boy was already throwing himself on the floor and screaming at the supermarket checkout? Did he have to take caregiving leave because his daughter was sick? Were he and his wife ever at their wits’ end because they didn’t have enough money for summer camps and didn’t know what to do with two school-age children during the long nine weeks of summer vacation?