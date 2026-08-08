Preventive Detention for Threats, Army to Carry Out Deportations

Regarding the Algerian who could only be deported on the seventh attempt: “The legal options available under the rule of law are not being utilized consistently enough in Austria. Asylum is temporary protection, and once the grounds for asylum no longer exist, one must leave our country. If this cannot be done via charter or scheduled flights, then in my view it is up to the Austrian Armed Forces to step in. The Armed Forces are procuring four transport aircraft by 2028, and they would be well advised to adapt these so that they can also be used for deportation flights.”