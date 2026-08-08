Mario Kunasek calls for:
Preventive Detention for Threats, Army to Carry Out Deportations
In an interview with the “Krone,” Styrian Governor Mario Kunasek has caused a stir: The FPÖ politician can envision detaining Islamist “sleeper agents” as a precautionary measure.
The case of a convicted terrorist from Syria living in Styria who is fighting for an Austrian passport is causing outrage. Governor Mario Kunasek on ...
Austrian citizenship: “What bothers me about this case is that the assessments of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution are not being taken seriously. It’s made too easy for people like this Syrian terrorist to obtain citizenship. It cannot be the case that asylum automatically leads to naturalization.”
Regarding the Algerian who could only be deported on the seventh attempt: “The legal options available under the rule of law are not being utilized consistently enough in Austria. Asylum is temporary protection, and once the grounds for asylum no longer exist, one must leave our country. If this cannot be done via charter or scheduled flights, then in my view it is up to the Austrian Armed Forces to step in. The Armed Forces are procuring four transport aircraft by 2028, and they would be well advised to adapt these so that they can also be used for deportation flights.”
Islamist threats: “We have a considerable number of Islamists here, and an equally large number of individuals posing a threat. The step up from being an Islamist is becoming a threat. These people have a problem with our way of life, may have already committed crimes, and have thereby forfeited Austria’s hospitality.”
On surveillance options: “I can envision using ankle monitors for individuals posing a threat so that we can ensure seamless surveillance of these people. In my view, preventive detention is also an option—after all, this concerns the safety of us all. We need to examine the legal framework; this is a matter for the federal legislature. But with the current traffic-light coalition, that will unfortunately be difficult.”
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