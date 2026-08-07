2nd Division – Round 2
3–0! Relegated BW Linz crushes Wacker Innsbruck
For Blau-Weiß Linz, the mission to immediately return to the Bundesliga is proceeding according to plan! On Friday, the Upper Austrians celebrated a 3-0 victory in front of their home crowd against newly promoted Wacker Innsbruck, winning their second straight game and maintaining their lead at the top of the 2nd League.
In the highlight match of the second round, played in front of a sold-out crowd and amid a fantastic atmosphere at the Hofmann Personal Stadium, the Linz team earned a well-deserved victory, even though it was a very close contest until they scored the opening goal.
A shot by Dario Kreiker (37’) was slightly deflected and ended up unstoppable in the far corner. Wacker goalkeeper Juri Kirchmayr was able to clear a header by Ronivaldo off the post shortly afterward (41’). Christopher Weinzierl missed the Tyroleans’ best chance to equalize (45th minute).
The visitors lacked creativity
BWL Still Without a Goal Conceded That came back to haunt them almost immediately on the counterattack, as Fabio Varesi-Strauss blasted a drop kick from the edge of the penalty area under the crossbar (45'+1). Even after the break, the visitors lacked ideas to truly threaten the Linz side.
They sealed the deal in the 79th minute. Nico Grimbs finished inside the penalty area to make it 3–0. In stoppage time, Wacker defender Florian Kopp was also shown a red card for a professional foul (91'). BWL remains without conceding a goal following their 3–0 opening win against the Young Violets.
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