Hinterseer on VAR: “It’s an absolute scandal!”

Lukas Hinterseer (WSG captain): “To me, it’s a clear penalty. I turn in, he holds me, I lose my footing. It has to be a clear mistake; otherwise, you wouldn’t take it back. This is an absolute scandal. It was the wrong call. We’ll be issuing a statement on Monday—I’m already looking forward to that. It would have supposedly made it 2–2, and then the game would have been wide open again. But that’s not meant to be an excuse. As a team, we allowed too many chances. We have to keep defending with passion.”