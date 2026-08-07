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After the penalty was rescinded

Hinterseer on VAR: “It’s an absolute scandal!”

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07.08.2026 22:15
Lukas Hinterseer (WSG captain)
Lukas Hinterseer (WSG captain)(Bild: GEPA)
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Read HERE what the winners and losers had to say after the match between SCR Altach and WSG Tirol!

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Ognjen Zaric (Altach coach): “Nothing is more satisfying than a win. It was important for us today. We already put in a good performance against Rapid. With this win and our advancement in the Cup, we can say we’ve had a successful start to the season. A win is always nice and feels good. But I also think the way we played soccer was good. We didn’t defend that throw-in well. I watched it on my tablet. To me, that wasn’t a penalty kick, which is why I protested.”

Patrick Greil (Altach, two-goal scorer): “These are three very, very important points. It was a thoroughly deserved victory; we played really good soccer. I hope we can show that more often this season. I’m very happy to be able to start the season this way. I worked hard over the summer and am glad to have been rewarded today. There was definitely a bit of pressure after last season.”

Philipp Semlic (WSG coach): “I saw a game between two evenly matched teams, in which the key moments we needed didn’t go our way. If the hand is on Luki Hinterseer’s hip, it’s an obstruction on a shot on goal—and that’s a penalty kick. To me, it’s a clear mistake by the referee, which is a shame. With our fast players, we could have really hurt Altach. The first two goals were preventable. I believe we still could have made something happen here.”

Lukas Hinterseer (WSG captain): “To me, it’s a clear penalty. I turn in, he holds me, I lose my footing. It has to be a clear mistake; otherwise, you wouldn’t take it back. This is an absolute scandal. It was the wrong call. We’ll be issuing a statement on Monday—I’m already looking forward to that. It would have supposedly made it 2–2, and then the game would have been wide open again. But that’s not meant to be an excuse. As a team, we allowed too many chances. We have to keep defending with passion.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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