LIVE: Game Decider! Greil Scores to Make It 3-1 for Altach

Both teams fielded unchanged lineups in front of 5,029 spectators following their impressive performances in Round 1. Balic narrowly missed the far post in the second minute after a strong solo run down the right flank. Following a throw-in by Drew Murray, which Marco Boras had flicked on with a header, the player returning to the league was on hand to score his first goal for WSG. After that, however, Altach—who had lost 0–1 to Rapid in their league opener—took control of the game.