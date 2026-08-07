Ländle Soccer Team Wins
LIVE: Game Decider! Greil Scores to Make It 3-1 for Altach
A successful start to the second round of Austria’s Bundesliga for SCR Altach: After falling behind 0:1 early on, the team from the Rhine Valley went on to win 3:1 in the western derby against WSG Tirol! Patrick Greil scored twice (19th, 86th), and Yann Massombo added another (56th)—Husein Balic had put the Tyroleans ahead (13th). While Altach can celebrate securing its first three points in the standings with this decisive victory, the Tyroleans remain stuck on the single point they earned against SK Sturm Graz …
Both teams fielded unchanged lineups in front of 5,029 spectators following their impressive performances in Round 1. Balic narrowly missed the far post in the second minute after a strong solo run down the right flank. Following a throw-in by Drew Murray, which Marco Boras had flicked on with a header, the player returning to the league was on hand to score his first goal for WSG. After that, however, Altach—who had lost 0–1 to Rapid in their league opener—took control of the game.
A cross from Niklas Niehoff—brought on by striker Ousmane Diawara—found Greil. Altach’s top scorer from last season scored his first goal of the season. Shortly afterward, following a cross from Greil, Diawara—possibly from an offside position—and Benjamin Böckle, who was ready to shoot, got in each other’s way (22'). At the other end, Michael Olakigbe beat two defenders but played the ball too far ahead of himself in front of Altach goalie Dejan Stojanovic instead of passing to Balic (41').
WSG penalty revoked
After the break, Niehoff tested WSG goalkeeper Salko Hamzic with a solo run (55'). Massombo capitalized on the ensuing confusion in the Tyrolean backline, scoring off a pass from Böckle to make it 2–1. Filip Milojevic shot over the goal from close range, though the Altach defender’s goal likely would not have counted due to offside (67th minute).
Much more controversial was a subsequent penalty kick, which Austria’s top referee, Sebastian Gishamer, reversed after reviewing the video: WSG veteran Lukas Hinterseer had gone down in the penalty area after Altach’s Benedikt Zech held him back with his forearm. Gishamer, who was standing right next to the incident, had immediately awarded a penalty, but the video assistant referee still asked him to review the screen. The decision was overturned (72').
WSG never really came close to equalizing after that; instead, Greil sealed the victory. The Salzburg forward played the ball to Massombo; his wayward pass was returned to Greil by substitute Srdan Hrstic, and Greil scored the final goal with a shot deflected by David Kubatta. WSG has now gone six league games without a win against Altach. The Vorarlberg side underscored their home strength. Last season, they suffered only two losses in 16 Bundesliga home games.
The result:
SCR Altach – WSG Tirol 3:1 (1:1)
Altach, Schnabelholz Stadium, 5,029 spectators, referee Sebastian Gishammer
Goals: 0–1 (13') Balic, 1–1 (19') Greil, 2–1 (56') Massombo, 3–1 (86') Greil
Yellow cards: Niehoff and Murray
Altach: Stojanovic – Milojevic, Zech, Jäger – Niehoff (90. Brandtner), Demaku (80. Eisschill), Bähre, Böckle – Massombo (90. Yalcin), Greil – Diawara (75. Hrstic)
WSG: Hamzic – Murray, Boras (85' D. Gugganig), Kubatta, Gschösser – Satin (85' Bambara), Celic (79' Striednig) – Balic (79' Ola-Adebomi), Baden Frederiksen (67' Goiginger), Olakigbe – Hinterseer
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