First at Linz University Hospital: Robotic Heart Surgery

It’s just a few centimeters that make all the difference. Instead of opening the chest, surgeons work their way to the heart through four small incisions between the ribs. The delicate instruments are controlled by a robotic system—guided by a cardiac surgeon at a console. It is precisely this technique that has now been successfully used for the first time at the Kepler University Hospital (KUK) in Linz during two bypass surgeries. “This marks the beginning of a new era of keyhole heart surgery at the KUK,” says renowned heart surgeon Prof. Andreas Zierer.