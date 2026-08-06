Plans for the Danube Riverfront Are Now Finalized

First Step in the Revitalization

For Green Party City Councilmember Eva Schobesberger, however, the project is just the beginning of a larger development: “In my view, the redesign of the riverfront is an important first step toward enhancing the Danube riverbank and creating a more pleasant environment for visitors. At the same time, it’s clear that the development isn’t complete yet and that the fairgrounds must also be landscaped. “The goal is to give this—arguably the most beautiful spot in Linz—back to the people.”