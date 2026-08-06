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Construction to Begin in October

Plans for the Danube Riverfront Are Now Finalized

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06.08.2026 11:23
The platform was first announced in December 2024.
The platform was first announced in December 2024.(Bild: Architekturkollektiv GUT)
Porträt von Mario Ruhmanseder
Von Mario Ruhmanseder

The future of the Urfahraner Danube riverbank has been under discussion for many years, and now a decision has been made. Construction will begin right after the fall market. What is being built there is expected to significantly transform the area—and at the same time, it is considered only the first step in the planned redevelopment of the entire site.

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With the redesign of the riverfront in Urfahr, the first concrete step toward revitalizing the area has been approved. The Linz City Council gave the project the green light on Thursday. The excavators will roll in as early as October 19—immediately after the Urfahr Autumn Market. The work is scheduled to be completed by the 2027 Spring Market.

Seating Steps and Viewing Platform
At the heart of the redesign will be new seating steps right by the water, a viewing platform, and a sheltered rest area. The seating steps are intended to serve as a meeting place and provide direct access to the Danube, while the viewing platform will offer new vistas of the river. Colored floor markings will connect the individual areas and improve wayfinding.

The seating steps provide direct access to the water and offer space for gathering, relaxing, or ...
The seating steps provide direct access to the water and offer space for gathering, relaxing, or hosting small events.(Bild: Architekturkollektiv GUT)

13 large-canopied trees will be planted
In addition to the new recreational areas, the infrastructure will also be expanded. Plans include additional seating, drinking fountains, bike racks, and more convenient access to the boat docks. At the same time, the area is set to become significantly greener: A total of 13 large-canopied trees—including sycamores, gray alders, and silver willows—will be planted, which will provide more shade in the future. However, the existing block stone revetment along the shore, the Treppelweg path, the bike lane, and the boat docks and facilities for water transportation will remain unchanged.

The three areas give the riverbank a clear structure
“The Danube defines Linz’s cityscape and is one of our city’s most important habitats. With the new riverfront, we’re creating a more attractive place where people enjoy spending time and meeting one another,” says SP City Leader Dietmar Prammer. The three areas will give the Danube riverfront a clear structure and make it versatile for various uses.

A viewing platform, seating steps right by the water, and new recreational areas are set to make ...
A viewing platform, seating steps right by the water, and new recreational areas are set to make the area significantly more attractive by the time of the Spring Market in 2027.(Bild: Architekturkollektiv GUT)

First Step in the Revitalization
For Green Party City Councilmember Eva Schobesberger, however, the project is just the beginning of a larger development: “In my view, the redesign of the riverfront is an important first step toward enhancing the Danube riverbank and creating a more pleasant environment for visitors. At the same time, it’s clear that the development isn’t complete yet and that the fairgrounds must also be landscaped. “The goal is to give this—arguably the most beautiful spot in Linz—back to the people.”

Existing Trees Will Be Protected
According to the city, it plans to pay special attention to protecting the existing tree population during construction. The root zones will be precisely surveyed in advance, and foundations will be built in such a way that the trees are affected as little as possible.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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