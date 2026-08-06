“See you on August 15”: Ceuta Faces a New Rush

Buoys Installed as Barriers Against Migrants Swimming Across

To make another mass rush more difficult, the authorities have already installed an elongated buoy structure extending 500 meters out to sea. While the inflatable structure will hardly be able to prevent people from swimming the 300 meters from the Moroccan beach to the Spanish side, it serves as a “border barrier,” and the latest surge was triggered primarily by a ruling from the Spanish Supreme Court, which prohibited direct deportations at the border with Ceuta if migrants had reached Spanish territory by swimming without having crossed any border barriers.