President May Stay
Letter Reveals: How FIFA Defends Infantino
Following the emergency meeting, FIFA is demonstrating unity. A controversial letter acknowledges mistakes in the investor plans. It also offers support for Gianni Infantino and delivers a strong message to critics.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino drew a positive conclusion following the world governing body’s emergency meeting in Morocco, which he considered a success. On Instagram, the Swiss soccer official—who is currently facing his most serious crisis as head of the federation—shared: “After a day full of constructive and positive discussions with members of the FIFA Executive Committee, it was a pleasure to watch a Women’s Africa Cup of Nations match between Malawi and Zambia.”
Infantino appeared alongside his Secretary General, Mattias Grafström, at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat. The Swede had recently lamented a “sad and reprehensible series of events” as well as “upheaval” in an internal email to FIFA staff following the failure of the plan to sell World Cup rights to investors.
Grafström and the members of the Management Board present had reaffirmed to Infantino “their full support” as “the only official elected by the 211 FIFA member associations,” according to a statement released late Thursday evening following the meeting.
In a letter published in full by Sky News early Thursday morning, Infantino and Grafström jointly addressed FIFA members. It states: “Following the withdrawal of the project, FIFA will no longer tolerate any attacks on its integrity, good governance, and adherence to due process, and will take all necessary measures to protect and uphold its name and reputation.”
FIFA Admits Mistakes in Investor Plans
FIFA also admittedtomistakes in the investor plans. There is agreement that it was not the intention to “make the FIFA Council and FIFA member associations feel excluded from the process, and that the process should have been handled differently,” the statement continued.
Infantino had recently sparked a wave of outrage in the soccer world when the plans became public. Although the FIFA president backed down and rejected the idea, fierce opposition to him is mounting, particularly in Europe.
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