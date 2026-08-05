17 Dead in Kyiv
Ukraine was UNABLE to intercept any Russian missiles
On Tuesday night, Vladimir Putin once again ordered a massive barrage of bombs to be unleashed on Ukraine. In Kyiv alone, 17 people were killed and dozens more were injured. It is particularly alarming that the Ukrainian military is increasingly helpless in the face of these attacks, as not a single Russian missile was intercepted.
According to reports from Kyiv, during a night of sheer terror, Russian forces deployed 24 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, repurposed S-400 air defense missiles, and four Zircon hypersonic missiles—all of which struck their targets.
In addition to the deaths and injuries, there has been severe material destruction in the Kyiv area—the Russians primarily targeted warehouses, logistics centers, and a refinery. Targets in other parts of the country were also hit, such as near the port city of Odessa.
The situation regarding drone attacks looks somewhat better than that of missile defense: Of 115 attacking drones of various types, 98 were intercepted.
Kremlin: “Massive Attack with Precision Weapons”
Following the bloody night, the Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow spoke of a massive attack with precision weapons that targeted logistics and distribution centers for military supplies.
Desperate Appeal from Zelenskyy
On Wednesday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took stock of the horror and once again lamented the lack of air defense weapons to counter Russia’s ballistic missile arsenal. “Interceptor munitions for ballistic missiles could have saved the lives of those who were killed today,” he wrote on social media.
Severe Ballistic Missile Attack Just This Past Weekend
Ukraine’s partners must understand that every delayed delivery, every refusal to provide missile defense, leads to death and destruction. Just last Saturday night, Russia had fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv. At least nine people were killed and more than 30 were injured.
Ballistic missile interceptors could have saved the lives of those killed today.
Wolodymyr Selenskyj, Präsident der Ukraine
Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors
Trump Hesitates on Patriot Licenses for Kyiv
Above all, Ukraine needs Patriot defense missiles. After Donald Trump had previously suggested he might grant Ukraine a license to manufacture them domestically, the U.S. president recently expressed reservations again on the matter: The U.S. must “be very careful. These weapons are incredible. We have to be very careful if we allow anyone to build them.” This is extremely bad news for the Ukrainian military ...
Large-Scale Drone Attack Also by Ukraine
Ukraine, for its part, was not idle: According to Russian Telegram channels, a refinery was struck in Ufa, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, about 1,500 kilometers from Ukraine. Photos showed a tall column of smoke rising above the Bashneft-Novoil facility. Officially, Republic Head Radij Chabirov stated that drone debris had fallen on an industrial site and sparked a fire. There were no fatalities or injuries. The three refineries in Ufa had also been targets of Ukrainian attacks in June, July, and early August.
Wildberries Warehouse Near Moscow in Flames
Ukraine also continued its series of attacks against Russia’s largest online retailer, Wildberries. A logistics center in the town of Alexin, south of Moscow in the Tula region, was hit. One person was reportedly injured. The fire at the warehouse is now under control. According to reports on the Telegram channel Astra, warehouses near Domodedovo on the outskirts of Moscow and in Selenodolsk in the Republic of Tatarstan were also attacked.
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