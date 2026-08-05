Ukraine was UNABLE to intercept any Russian missiles

Trump Hesitates on Patriot Licenses for Kyiv

Above all, Ukraine needs Patriot defense missiles. After Donald Trump had previously suggested he might grant Ukraine a license to manufacture them domestically, the U.S. president recently expressed reservations again on the matter: The U.S. must “be very careful. These weapons are incredible. We have to be very careful if we allow anyone to build them.” This is extremely bad news for the Ukrainian military ...